BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Infotel SA :
* H1 current operating income 10.3 million euros ($11.6 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 6.7 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* Objective of 200 million euros revenue can not be reached in 2016 due to small chance of concluding an acquisition before the end of the year
* Sees H2 margins equivalent to H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26