Sept 14 Infotel SA :

* H1 current operating income 10.3 million euros ($11.6 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 6.7 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* Objective of 200 million euros revenue can not be reached in 2016 due to small chance of concluding an acquisition before the end of the year

* Sees H2 margins equivalent to H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)