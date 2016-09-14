BRIEF-Digital China Group to invest 60 mln yuan to set up network technology co with partner
* Says its unit will invest 60 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based network technology co with partner
Sept 14 Izo-blok SA :
* Q1 2016/2017 revenue 22.4 million zlotys ($5.8 million)versus 20.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 2016/2017 net profit 3.0 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25