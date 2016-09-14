Sept 14 Damartex SA :

* Damartex group and 3SI Group are engaged in exclusive talks for the acquisition of the distance sales specialist 3 Pagen

* Negotiations are expected to conclude shortly, with a definitive agreement signed by the end of September 2016

* The acquisition of 3 Pagen, which will be an entirely cash transaction, is anticipated to have an immediate positive impact on the group's results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)