* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Sept 14 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :
* H1 net profit 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million)
* H1 recurring EBITDA 3.0 million euros
* H1 gross rental income 4.2 million euros
* Says that the figures of the previous year are not comparable because the company was incorporated in March 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2cY4tiF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget