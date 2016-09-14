Sept 14 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :

* H1 net profit 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million)

* H1 recurring EBITDA 3.0 million euros

* H1 gross rental income 4.2 million euros

* Says that the figures of the previous year are not comparable because the company was incorporated in March 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2cY4tiF

