Sept 14 Saint-Gobain :

* Launches a bond offering for 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), 3.5 year maturity, 0 percent coupon

* Orderbook totalled around 2.6 billion euros from about 150 investors

* Crédit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale CIB, as well as Banca IMI and CM-CIC acted as lead managers for this bond issue. Source text - bit.ly/2ceJ4TZ

(Gdynia Newsroom)