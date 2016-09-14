Financials, commodity prices lift Australia stock index; NZ flat
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.
Sept 14 Saint-Gobain :
* Launches a bond offering for 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), 3.5 year maturity, 0 percent coupon
* Orderbook totalled around 2.6 billion euros from about 150 investors
* Crédit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale CIB, as well as Banca IMI and CM-CIC acted as lead managers for this bond issue. Source text - bit.ly/2ceJ4TZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes