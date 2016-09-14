BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Amundi SA
* Amundi and Crédit Agricole Immobilier have decided to combine their real estate management activities by merging their specialised management companies Amundi Immobilier and CA Immobilier Investors (CAII)
* Deal will consist in Crédit Agricole Immobilier contributing CAII shares to Amundi in return for Amundi shares
* Based on a valuation of 29.3 million for CAII and a valuation of 43 for the Amundi share (representing the average share price in August), 680,232 new Amundi shares will be issued for the benefit of Crédit Agricole Immobilier.
* The transaction will have a neutral impact on Amundi's net earnings per share in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts