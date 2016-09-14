Sept 14 Export-Import Bank of United States:

* Export-Import Bank of The United States reopens for business in Argentina

* Export-Import Bank of The United States - Effective september 21, EXIM is open in argentina

* Export-Import Bank of The United States - As part of change, bank to offer financing terms of up to 7 years

* Export-Import Bank of The United States - Additionally, the bank will consider supporting structured, longer-term financing Source text (bit.ly/2cF6YJh)