BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Export-Import Bank of United States:
* Export-Import Bank of The United States reopens for business in Argentina
* Export-Import Bank of The United States - Effective september 21, EXIM is open in argentina
* Export-Import Bank of The United States - As part of change, bank to offer financing terms of up to 7 years
* Export-Import Bank of The United States - Additionally, the bank will consider supporting structured, longer-term financing Source text (bit.ly/2cF6YJh)
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts