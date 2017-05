Sept 14 Caterpillar Inc :

* On September 8, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for unsecured revolving credit facility to borrowers of up to $3.05 billion, expires on September 7, 2017

* On September 8, 2016, Caterpillar entered into Omnibus amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement

* Five-year facility amendment extends expiration date of 2015 five-year facility to September 10, 2021

* Says three-year facility amendment extends expiration date of 2015 three-year facility to September 10, 2019