WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 14 Centene Corp :
* Expands marketplace offering in arizona
* Says it estimates that its 2017 Ambetter offerings in Arizona will provide incremental revenue of over $500 million
* Says its Ambetter offerings in Arizona will have a positive impact on earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)