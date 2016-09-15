WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 14 (Reuters) -
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought about 1 million shares of Phillips 66 from 12 Sept to 14 Sept - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says shares bought at prices ranging between $77.3906 to $77.0824 - SEC filing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
