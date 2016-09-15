Sept 14 Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy Realty Corp - Agrees to sell $250 million of senior unsecured notes

* Kilroy Realty Corp - Says its operating partnership expects to issue $175 million principal amount of 3.35% senior unsecured notes

* Kilroy Realty Corp - Expects to issue $75 million of 3.45% senior unsecured notes ("Series B") by February 17, 2017