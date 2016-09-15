WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 14 Kilroy Realty Corp
* Kilroy Realty Corp - Agrees to sell $250 million of senior unsecured notes
* Kilroy Realty Corp - Says its operating partnership expects to issue $175 million principal amount of 3.35% senior unsecured notes
* Kilroy Realty Corp - Expects to issue $75 million of 3.45% senior unsecured notes ("Series B") by February 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd