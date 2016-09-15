BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Safilo Group SpA :
* Announces new licensing agreement for for the design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of the Moschino and Love Moschino collections of optical frames and sunglasses
* Agreement with Moschino will run for eight years starting from January 2018 until December 31, 2025, with the optional extension for further eight years Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets