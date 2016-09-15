Sept 15 Accenture PLC :

* Accenture announces intention to acquire Octo Technology SA to expand digital capabilities in France

* Accenture has agreed to purchase a 47.4 percent shareholding in Octo Technology

* Accenture will purchase shareholding in Octo from François Hisquin, founder and CEO of Octo, other Octo partners and Financière Arbevel

* Price of 22.50 euros ($25.29) per share and 1.7222 euros per equity warrant

* Following closing of acquisition, accenture will make a voluntary cash tender offer to acquire remaining shares and equity warrants at same prices

* Price of 22.50 euros per share represents a 43.8 percent premium over closing share price of Octo on september 14, 2016

* Tender offer values 100% of issued ordinary shares of Octo (on a fully diluted basis) at approximately 115 million euros

* Sycomore asset management has irrevocably committed to tender its 4.6 percent ownership in Octo to accenture, once it launches its offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)