BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Says its board of directors agreed to appoint Javier Mira Miro as the second CEO at the meeting on July 26, 2016
* Appointment is effective as of Sep. 12
Source text: bit.ly/2cnqvKM
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26