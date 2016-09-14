Sept 14 Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Says option and pre-emption rights offer of its capital increase for up to 1 million euros ($1.13 million) to run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 21

* Subscription price is 0.112 euro per unit and option exchange ratio is 1 new ordinary share every 2 ordinary shares already owned

* To issue up to 8,915,568 no-par value shares