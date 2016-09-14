BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
Sept 14 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Says option and pre-emption rights offer of its capital increase for up to 1 million euros ($1.13 million) to run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 21
* Subscription price is 0.112 euro per unit and option exchange ratio is 1 new ordinary share every 2 ordinary shares already owned
* To issue up to 8,915,568 no-par value shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26