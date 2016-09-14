BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Land and Buildings:
* Land and Buildings issues letter to NSAM shareholders
* "Believes consideration to NSAM shareholders should be at least $2.9 billion"
* "Continue to believe that there are superior alternatives for NSAM shareholders and the tri-party merger" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts