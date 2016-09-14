Sept 14 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Corp is considering a tender offer for Lawson -
Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Corp would boost its stake in Lawson from 33.4
pct to 51 pct, a move that would cost more than 140 billion yen
($1.36 billion) - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi has chosen an adviser and could make an
official decision this week - Nikkei
* If Mitusbishi decides to move forward with deal, Lawson
will likely be turned into a subsidiary as early as this year -
Nikkei
* For the future, Mitsubishi eyes partnerships between
Lawson and supermarkets - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cVDIzL)
