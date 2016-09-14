MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 14 Petromaroc Corporation Plc
* Says significant doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Currently progressing in completion of conditions precedent of binding sale and purchase agreement with Sound Energy Plc
* Says ministerial approvals in Morocco for purchase agreement have not been obtained
* Says as at June 30, 2016 Company had a working capital deficit of US $0.8 million
* Says continues to negotiate settlement agreements with its sidi Moktar creditors
* Petromaroc Corporation says in order to fund operational commitments due in less than 12 months, Co will be required to complete additional financings
* At this time, company does not have financial resources to repay debentures on maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities