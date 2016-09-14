BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Frame.io Inc:
* Frame.io Inc says it has raised $11.8 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Frame.io Inc discloses in Form-D with the U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $12.3 million Source text (bit.ly/2cJOV2L)
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts