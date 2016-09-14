BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Nicolet National Bank:
* Nicolet national bank announces branch closings
* It will close six branches, five of which will close on december 16, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts