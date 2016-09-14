BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.625% series a preferred stock
* To redeem all 2.1 million issued and outstanding shares of its 7.625% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Series a preferred stock redemption price of $25/share, plus dividends accrued, unpaid to and including redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
