Sept 14 National Fuel Gas Co :
* On September 9 co entered into a third amended and
restated credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides a $750 million multi-year
unsecured committed revolving credit facility through December
5, 2019
* Credit agreement also provides for a $500 million 364-day
unsecured committed revolving credit facility through September
8, 2017
* Agreement includes option for company to request increases
in aggregate multi-year commitments to an amount not to exceed
$850 million
* May use proceeds of loans under credit facilities to pay
obligations under its commercial paper program,other short-term
credit facilities
Source text - bit.ly/2cFGcjS
