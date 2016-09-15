WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 14 Moody's
* Moody's:Hong Kong's passing of financial institutions (resolution) ordinance is a key milestone
* Does not expect to classify hong kong as an operational resolution in context of its banks methodology until first half 2017 at earliest Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
May 15 Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Co Ltd