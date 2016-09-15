BRIEF-Golden Ocean takes two vessels more from Quintana
* Says has taken delivery of additional two vessels, Q Myrtalia and Q Shea, from Quintana Shipping Ltd. in exchange for 1.95 million consideration shares
Sept 15 Lundin Mining Corp
* Lundin mining receives further extension of TF Holdings offer period
* Co, Freeport-Mcmoran ,China Molybdenum agreed to extend notice period during which co has right to acquire Freeport's indirect interest
* Says notice period has been extended to September 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish clothing retailer Mavi Giyim plans to list on Istanbul's stock exchange, the company said on Monday, in what will be a test for the exchange 10 months after a coup attempt shook investor confidence in the region.