Sept 16 Investec Plc :
* For six months, Investec Plc and Investec Limited capital
ratios are expected to be within group's target total capital
adequacy range
* Common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to remain slightly
below co's target of 10 pct for Investec Limited; Investec Plc
is expected to be ahead of this target
* Limited impact on net inflows from brexit on group's UK
businesses
* Specialist banking business deliberately increased its
surplus liquidity ahead of referendum which needs to be actively
managed
* H1 operating profit is expected to be slightly behind the
prior year; albeit well ahead of 2H 2016
* Expects credit loss ratio on total average core loans and
advances to be about 0.48 pct to 0.53 pct (March 2016: 0.62 pct;
Sept. 2015: 0.54 pct)
* Limited impact on net inflows due to Brexit on UK Asset
Management And Wealth & Investment units
