Sept 15 Obducat AB :

* Subsidiary solar-semi GmbH has received an order from a Defense Industry related company

* Order is for supply of two large substrate Quickstep 1200 cleaner-developer and lift-off tools

* Order value amounts to about $1,130,000

* Quickstep 1200 systems are planned to be delivered in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

