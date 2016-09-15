BRIEF-Mega Sonic Q1 net profit increases to 151,487 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 151,487 ZLOTYS VERSUS 73,800 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Obducat AB :
* Subsidiary solar-semi GmbH has received an order from a Defense Industry related company
* Order is for supply of two large substrate Quickstep 1200 cleaner-developer and lift-off tools
* Order value amounts to about $1,130,000
* Quickstep 1200 systems are planned to be delivered in Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly loss 118.5 million baht versus loss of 55.9 million baht