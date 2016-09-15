Sept 15 Informa Plc

* Informa continues growth acceleration plan with proposed £1.2bn acquisition of penton information services

* Proposal funded by a fully-underwritten £715m rights issue

* Deal strengthens global exhibitions and business intelligence divisions, expands U.S. presence and enhances earnings

* Patrick martell to work alongside current penton ceo to ensure 2016 delivery, before managing 2017 transition; charlie mccurdy to lead enlarged global exhibitions division

* Valuable estimated net operating synergies of £14m in 2018

* Core informa business on track, underlying full year expectations unchanged and commitment to 4 pct minimum annual dividend growth maintained

* Penton owners to take and hold £76m in informa equity as part of consideration following exclusive discussions and sale-agreement

* Post-Tax return on investment expected to exceed cost of capital within first full year of ownership on a cash basis and two years on a non-cash basis

* Acquisition will be funded through a combination of new debt and equity, including a fully underwritten rights issue of one rights issue shares at 441 pence each for every four existing informa shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)