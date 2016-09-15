Sept 15 Informa Plc
* Informa continues growth acceleration plan with proposed
£1.2bn acquisition of penton information services
* Proposal funded by a fully-underwritten £715m rights issue
* Deal strengthens global exhibitions and business
intelligence divisions, expands U.S. presence and enhances
earnings
* Patrick martell to work alongside current penton ceo to
ensure 2016 delivery, before managing 2017 transition; charlie
mccurdy to lead enlarged global exhibitions division
* Valuable estimated net operating synergies of £14m in 2018
* Core informa business on track, underlying full year
expectations unchanged and commitment to 4 pct minimum annual
dividend growth maintained
* Penton owners to take and hold £76m in informa equity as
part of consideration following exclusive discussions and
sale-agreement
* Post-Tax return on investment expected to exceed cost of
capital within first full year of ownership on a cash basis and
two years on a non-cash basis
* Acquisition will be funded through a combination of new
debt and equity, including a fully underwritten rights issue of
one rights issue shares at 441 pence each for every four
existing informa shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)