BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Booker Group Plc
* Quarter two trading update for 12 weeks to Sept. 9 2016
* Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 15.2 pct on same period last year
* Both catering and retail sides of Booker Group performed well
* Like-For-Like non tobacco sales grew by 0.9 pct.
* Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products, down 3.5 pct like-for-like
* Booker Group remains on course to meet expectations for year ending March 24 2017.
* Our balance sheet remains strong with a net cash position as at Sept. 9 2016 of approximately 105 mln stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets