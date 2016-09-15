BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 NC Lahega AB (publ) :
* Erik Hantoft named new CEO of NC Lahega
* Hantoft to replace Anders Svensson
* Hantoft was previously Deputy CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
