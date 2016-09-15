BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Ellen AB :
* Launches probiotic tampons in Iran
* Signs distribution agreement with AryaPars Hoonam Co Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets