BRIEF-Dom Lekarski Q1 net profit more than doubles to 295,166 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 295,166 ZLOTYS VERSUS 133,470 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Pharnext SAS :
* Pharnext confirms its continuous support of the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation to increase global awareness of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease
* "We continue to advance development of PXT3003, currently in an international phase 3 trial, for treatment of patients with CMT type 1A"
* KEY EXECUTIVES IN DIAMYD MEDICAL INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE IN FULL FOR THEIR SHARES IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE