Sept 15 Pharnext SAS :

* Pharnext confirms its continuous support of the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation to increase global awareness of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease

"We continue to advance development of PXT3003, currently in an international phase 3 trial, for treatment of patients with CMT type 1A"