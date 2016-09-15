Sept 15 Nexstim Oyj :

* Agrees next steps of NBT stroke de novo submission with FDA

* Concludes FDA has no concerns about safety of NBT device

* Has agreed with FDA that limited size trial using sham comparator of different design to that used in niche trial will be designed and approved according to guidance received from FDA

* Estimates that design of limited size trial with new sham comparator will be approved by FDA in H1 2017