BRIEF-Dom Lekarski Q1 net profit more than doubles to 295,166 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 295,166 ZLOTYS VERSUS 133,470 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Nexstim Oyj :
* Agrees next steps of NBT stroke de novo submission with FDA
* Concludes FDA has no concerns about safety of NBT device
* Has agreed with FDA that limited size trial using sham comparator of different design to that used in niche trial will be designed and approved according to guidance received from FDA
* Estimates that design of limited size trial with new sham comparator will be approved by FDA in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 295,166 ZLOTYS VERSUS 133,470 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* KEY EXECUTIVES IN DIAMYD MEDICAL INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE IN FULL FOR THEIR SHARES IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE