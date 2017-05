Sept 15 Redrow Plc

* Board has decided to propose a resolution seeking general authorisation to make market purchases of up to 37 million ordinary shares of company

* Board considers that it is appropriate for company to be in a position to buy back shares in coming year if it would be in best economic interests of co

* Accordingly, directors intend to propose buy back resolution at 2016 agm.