Sept 15 Hoist Finance AB (publ) :

* Says company's financial objectives over medium term remain unchanged

* Objectives include EBIT margin of 40 pct, Core Tier I ratio of 12 pct and return on equity of 20 pct

* Objectives also include dividend of 25-30 percent of consolidated net income with long term goal to distribute about 50 percent of annual net profit