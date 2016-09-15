BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
Sept 15 Neschen AG :
* Company was approached by shareholders request for extraordinary general meeting
* Request was rejected by insolvency administrator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12 Southern Co's Georgia Power and Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse have reached a tentative deal to transfer project management of the expansion of a Georgia nuclear power plant to units of Southern Co, Georgia Power said in a statement on Friday.