Sept 15 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Says is contemplating NOK bond issuance

* One or several NOK denominated senior secured bond issue(s) with tenor(s) 3-7 years will follow, subject to market conditions

* Has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings Source text for Eikon:

