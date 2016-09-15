BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S
* Sells all activities in Notox to Landson Emission Technologies A/S for 30 million Danish crowns ($4.53 million)
* Deal results in financial gain of about 8 million-10 million crowns before tax
* Transaction does not change group's financial guidance for 2016 - FY revenue of 770 million - 800 million crowns and EBITDA ex. items of 55 million - 62 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6211 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets