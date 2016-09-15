BAML debt market veteran Tempelman retires
LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Marc Tempelman, vice-chairman of capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is retiring from the bank, according to a market source.
Sept 15 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* Q2 EBIT 5.5 million Danish crowns ($830,326.54) versus 24.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 income from investment activities 5.9 million crowns versus 26.1 million crowns year ago
* Sees long-term return on equity of 8-9 pct per annum Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6239 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
