Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
Sept 15 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* New shares corresponding to about 10 percent of capital stock successfully placed at 28.25 euros per share
* Gross proceeds of about 38.6 million euros ($43.40 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 15 Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.7 percent in April from record highs in March as new listings spiked, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in a report that suggested a long-awaited slowdown in housing had begun.