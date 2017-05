Sept 15 Cara Therapeutics Inc :

* Cara Therapeutics initiates enrollment in phase 2B trial of peripherally acting kappa opioid agonist, oral CR845, in chronic pain patients

* Says expects to report top-line data from this trial during first half of 2017

* Says trial to evaluate three tablet strengths of CR845 versus placebo in approximately 330 osteoarthritis patients