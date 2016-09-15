Sept 15 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says its shareholders have approved the integration of Metrovacesa

* Says new Merlin will reach a gross asset value of 9.32 billion euros ($10.48 billion) and annual gross rents of 450 million euros

* Expects full completion of the operation by the end of October

