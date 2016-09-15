BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Mgm Growth Properties Llc
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.3875per share
* Mgm growth properties llc announces increased regular quarterly dividend
* Increase is a result of previously announced acquisition of real estate assets associated with borgata hotel casino and spa
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million