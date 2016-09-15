Sept 15 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck and pfizer announce investigational Ertugliflozin met primary endpoint of A1C reduction when added to Sitagliptin and Metformin in people with type 2 diabetes

* Merck and Pfizer plan to submit NDA for ertugliflozin, two fixed-dose combinations (Ertugliflozin plus Januvia and Ertugliflozin plus metformin) by end of 2016

