BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck and pfizer announce investigational Ertugliflozin met primary endpoint of A1C reduction when added to Sitagliptin and Metformin in people with type 2 diabetes
* Merck and Pfizer plan to submit NDA for ertugliflozin, two fixed-dose combinations (Ertugliflozin plus Januvia and Ertugliflozin plus metformin) by end of 2016
* Additional regulatory submissions outside of to happen in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
