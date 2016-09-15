BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 Mimedx Group Inc :
* Mimedx says continues to believe that its marketing of its products as section 361 hct/ps is consistent with applicable statutes and regulations
* Mimedx urges FDA to reconsider draft guidances during hearing
* Says urged FDA to reconsider its draft guidances on "minimal manipulation" and homologous use of human cells
* Says "draft guidances cannot lawfully be adopted in their current form"
