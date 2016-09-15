Sept 15 Mimedx Group Inc :

* Mimedx says continues to believe that its marketing of its products as section 361 hct/ps is consistent with applicable statutes and regulations

* Mimedx urges FDA to reconsider draft guidances during hearing

* Says urged FDA to reconsider its draft guidances on "minimal manipulation" and homologous use of human cells

* Says "draft guidances cannot lawfully be adopted in their current form"