BRIEF-TAS Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 1.1 mln
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 15 DGC One AB
* Says wins order for LAN and wifi services from Nacka municipality
* Says the agreement runs over four years with the possibility of extension for another 2 + 2 years
* Says estimates contract value over the first 4 years to around SEK 24 million Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
