BRIEF-Asia Capital Group posts qtrly net profit of 73.5 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 73.5 million baht versus 16.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Banca IFIS SpA :
* Signs two agreements to buy non performing loans for nominal value of 420 million euros ($471.37 million)
* First deal will see the transfer of 35 million euros (nominal value) of unsecured automotive loans in next 24 months under a forward flow agreement
* Second deal will see purchase from Findomestic Banca of a portfolio of about 384 million euros (nominal value)
* Portfolio from Findomestic Banca, sold in the primary consumer credit market, consists of personal loans (55 percent), credit card loans (31 percent), car loans (9 percent) and purpose loans (5 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO