Sept 15 UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* UK's CMA announces proposal to remedy provisional SLC identified by CMA in ICE/Trayport merger inquiry

* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport will be separate legal entity within ICE Group

* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport will operate as separate and distinct business from ICE with its own board of directors and senior management team.

* UK's CMA says proposes Trayport may not include exclusivity term that prohibits customer from using alternative software products sold by other cos Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cHgkUC]