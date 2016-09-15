BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Magna International Inc :
* Magna to build new BMW 5 Series
* Says will manufacture new 5 Series sedan for BMW Group at its contract vehicle assembly facility in Graz, Austria
* Production, which is expected to begin in 2017, will be split with BMW Group's manufacturing plant in Dingolfing, Germany
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number