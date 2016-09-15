BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. :
* Reports positive results for ARX-04 (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), including in elderly patients and patients with organ impairment, in third Phase 3 registration trial, SAP303
* Primary and secondary efficacy endpoints showed a reduction in pain intensity
* Says intends to submit a NDA for ARX-04 with U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2016
* Says most common adverse events were nausea and headache for ARX-04
* Investigational product ARX-04 was well tolerated in management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in post-operative patients
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number