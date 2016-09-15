BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 TerraVia Holdings Inc :
* On September 14, entered note exchange agreement with holder of co's 6.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018
* Agreed to exchange up to $4.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its notes with company for shares of co's common stock
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number